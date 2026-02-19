Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

In a tense turn of events, three schools in Delhi were the recipients of bomb threats received through email on Thursday morning. The alarming situation led to a swift response from emergency agencies, including the Delhi Fire Services and police teams, who initiated immediate evacuation procedures and search operations.

The schools in question—CRPF Public School, St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave—saw prompt action with the deployment of fire tenders, rescue teams, and bomb disposal squads. As a precaution, all students and staff were evacuated while thorough searches were conducted, but no suspicious objects were identified in the initial sweep.

Authorities have engaged cyber teams to trace the source and authenticity of the threatening emails. The police are also examining whether this threat was sent to other institutions, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

