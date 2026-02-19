Left Menu

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, leading to rapid evacuations and search operations. Emergency agencies, police teams, and bomb disposal squads were deployed. No suspicious objects were found. Authorities are investigating the emails to determine their source and authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 11:05 IST
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense turn of events, three schools in Delhi were the recipients of bomb threats received through email on Thursday morning. The alarming situation led to a swift response from emergency agencies, including the Delhi Fire Services and police teams, who initiated immediate evacuation procedures and search operations.

The schools in question—CRPF Public School, St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave—saw prompt action with the deployment of fire tenders, rescue teams, and bomb disposal squads. As a precaution, all students and staff were evacuated while thorough searches were conducted, but no suspicious objects were identified in the initial sweep.

Authorities have engaged cyber teams to trace the source and authenticity of the threatening emails. The police are also examining whether this threat was sent to other institutions, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & controlled data, other ensures affordable, accessible AI.

World stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & c...

 Global
2
Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this year, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this y...

 Global
3
Ecological Crisis: Pineapple Cultivation Controversy at Athirappilly

Ecological Crisis: Pineapple Cultivation Controversy at Athirappilly

 India
4
Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026