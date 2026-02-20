Amit Shah Launches Second Phase of Vibrant Villages Programme

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) on Friday, targeting 1,954 border villages across 15 states and two Union territories.

The initiative, a centrally-funded scheme with a budget of Rs 6,839 crore, aims to foster comprehensive development in border areas through improved infrastructure, access to basic services, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Shah stated that the VVP is pivotal to bolstering border security by curbing migration and transforming border villages into thriving communities. The program aligns with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, aiming for resilient and secure border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)