Amit Shah Launches Second Phase of Vibrant Villages Programme

Amit Shah launches Phase II of the Vibrant Villages Programme, focusing on developing 1,954 border villages across 15 states and two Union territories. With a budget of Rs 6,839 crore, the program aims to enhance infrastructure and livelihood opportunities, fortifying security and community resilience in border areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 08:28 IST
Amit Shah Launches Second Phase of Vibrant Villages Programme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) on Friday, targeting 1,954 border villages across 15 states and two Union territories.

The initiative, a centrally-funded scheme with a budget of Rs 6,839 crore, aims to foster comprehensive development in border areas through improved infrastructure, access to basic services, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Shah stated that the VVP is pivotal to bolstering border security by curbing migration and transforming border villages into thriving communities. The program aligns with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, aiming for resilient and secure border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

