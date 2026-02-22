Left Menu

South Korea Condemns Japan's Takeshima Day: A Diplomatic Standoff

South Korea strongly protested Japan's Takeshima Day, which commemorates disputed islands claimed by both nations. The islets, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, remain a point of tension. The South Korean government criticized Japan's sovereignty claims, highlighting historical, geographical, and legal ties to the territory.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

On Sunday, South Korea issued a strong protest against a Japanese government event commemorating disputed islands, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. The foreign ministry condemned the event, asserting the islands as South Korean territory.

The islands have long been a contentious issue, their sovereignty disputed due to Japan's colonial history in Korea from 1910 to 1945. South Korea maintains its claim, citing historical and geographical evidence.

In response to the event, a senior Japanese government official attended the ceremony, further straining relations. Japan's foreign ministry has yet to comment, but South Korea remains firm in objecting to Japan's claims.

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

