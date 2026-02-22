South Korea Condemns Japan's Takeshima Day: A Diplomatic Standoff

On Sunday, South Korea issued a strong protest against a Japanese government event commemorating disputed islands, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. The foreign ministry condemned the event, asserting the islands as South Korean territory.

The islands have long been a contentious issue, their sovereignty disputed due to Japan's colonial history in Korea from 1910 to 1945. South Korea maintains its claim, citing historical and geographical evidence.

In response to the event, a senior Japanese government official attended the ceremony, further straining relations. Japan's foreign ministry has yet to comment, but South Korea remains firm in objecting to Japan's claims.