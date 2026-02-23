Sarbananda Sonowal Launches ₹1,500 Cr Green, Digital Push at VOC Port

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹1,500 crore at the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOC Port), Tuticorin, marking a major leap in infrastructure expansion, renewable energy integration and digital modernisation.

The projects align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Maritime Vision 2047, aimed at transforming Indian ports into globally competitive, green and technology-driven growth hubs.

Maritime Heritage Museum Inaugurated

A key highlight of the event was the inauguration of the VOC Maritime Heritage Museum, dedicated to India’s maritime legacy and the contributions of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaranar.

The immersive museum is expected to:

Promote tourism in southern Tamil Nadu

Enhance community engagement

Showcase the maritime history of the Coromandel Coast

Serve as an educational and cultural landmark

Infrastructure and Connectivity Boost

The Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects spanning:

Rail and road connectivity upgrades

Power infrastructure enhancement

Advanced safety systems

Digital transformation platforms

Sonowal said the initiatives will strengthen VOC Port’s role as a key maritime gateway on India’s eastern seaboard.

“These landmark projects reflect the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India’s ports are being transformed into engines of growth, innovation and global competitiveness,” he said.

Green Energy and Hydrogen Leadership

VOC Port has emerged as a frontrunner in sustainable maritime operations. It became the first Indian port to produce and use green hydrogen on-site, with a pilot project operational since late 2025.

Plans are underway to scale up commercial production by 2029. Additional green initiatives include:

Solar and wind energy integration

Battery energy storage systems

Green methanol facilities

Partnerships in e-ammonia

Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) projects

These initiatives aim to position VOC Port as a future-ready green fuel bunkering hub.

Digital Twin and Advanced Security

On the technology front, VOC Port has deployed India’s first comprehensive Digital Twin platform, enabling:

Real-time monitoring of port operations

Predictive maintenance

Data-driven optimisation

An anti-drone security system has also been installed to safeguard critical infrastructure.

Outer Harbour and Transshipment Hub

Work is progressing on the Outer Harbour project, designed to handle larger vessels and increase trade volumes. Over the past 18 months, three new berths have been commissioned, including North Cargo Berth-III, dedicated by Prime Minister Modi in July 2025.

Sonowal said these developments will strengthen VOC Port’s position as a major transshipment hub and accelerate economic growth in Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Madurai districts.

Rising Cargo Performance

Operational indicators reflect steady growth:

Cargo handling rose 6% to 35.97 million tonnes (April 2025–January 2026)

January alone recorded a milestone 4 million tonnes

Container volumes increased 9.4% to over 716,000 TEUs

Officials attributed the growth to process reforms, additional equipment deployment and expanded storage capacity.

Port-Led Industrialisation and AI Adoption

VOC Port is also advancing port-led industrialisation, including shipbuilding initiatives. Earlier this month, it hosted a pre-event on artificial intelligence and presented “AI-Powered Ports: Reimagining Efficiency and Operations” at the IndiaAI Impact Summit.

Chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit said the port’s focus on infrastructure, digitisation, green innovation and industrial integration is strengthening its contribution to regional prosperity and national development.

With investments exceeding ₹1,500 crore, VOC Port is positioning itself as a model for green, secure and technologically advanced port development in India.