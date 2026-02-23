Security intensified at Delhi Metro stations, prominent sites after series of bomb threats

Security has been tightened at all metro stations and prominent location across Delhi after a series of bomb threats were received via emails, an official said on Monday. Multiple institutions, including the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Assembly, Red Fort and two schools, received bomb threats emails earlier in the day, which were later declared hoaxes following extensive searches by security agencies. ''Our cyber teams are trying to trace the IP addresses using which some miscreants are issuing bomb threats. Such criminals are using Virtual Private Network (VPN) to send emails to mislead police investigation. But our experts will find out the culprits,'' a senior police officer said. The officer further said that after receiving bomb threats, the police beefed up security arrangements at all the important installations, including Delhi Metro stations. The emails stated ''Delhi banega Khalistan'' and warned of blasts at the Delhi Army School, Red Fort and metro stations within the next three days. The messages claimed that explosions would take place at the Army school at 1.11 pm, the Vidhan Sabha at 3.11 pm and the Red Fort at 9.11 am today, officials said. Following the threat specifically mentioning metro services, the Delhi Police stepped up security deployment across all stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network. ''A high alert has been sounded across the city. Additional forces have been deployed at all metro stations and vital installations. Anti-sabotage checks and random frisking are also being carried out,' said the police officer. Teams of the bomb disposal squad and dog squad have been deployed at sensitive locations, including the Red Fort, Delhi Secretariat and the Assembly complex, he said. Another senior officer said that coordination meetings were held with officials of the Delhi Metro and other agencies to review security preparedness. ''We have asked our counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to step up security at metro stations falling under their jurisdictions as well. Surveillance has been enhanced and CCTV monitoring intensified,'' he said. The officer added that cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible. In Gurugram, Air Force School at Rajiv Chowk was evacuated as a precautionary measure and all students were sent home safely, officials said. Security was also increased around the school. Bomb disposal squad and dog squad team conducted a thorough search operation in the school premises and nothing suspicious was found, they said. The spokesperson of Gurugram police said that the situation is normal in the city and no schools there received any threats. However, Gurugram police teams are on alert. Police maintained that thorough searches were conducted at the threatened locations and nothing suspicious was found. However, security arrangements will remain tightened as a precautionary measure, the officer added.

