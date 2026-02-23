Man stabbed to death over social media dispute in Delhi

A man was stabbed to death following a dispute triggered by an objectionable comment on a social media post, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Motia Khan area on the night of February 20. The victim, Satish, succumbed to stab injuries during treatment at Hindu Rao Hospital, police said. According to police, the altercation began over a comment posted by the victim's kin on social media in connection with a family wedding function. A woman from the victim's family had uploaded a wedding-related post on social media on February 20. An objectionable comment posted in response led to a heated exchange between the two sides. ''The verbal spat escalated, and members of both families confronted each other later that evening. During the confrontation, Aman (22) attacked Satish with a knife, inflicting serious injuries,'' the officer said. A PCR call regarding the stabbing was received at Sadar Bazar Police Station on February 21. Based on the statement of the complainant, Sonia, wife of the deceased, an FIR was registered, and further investigation was taken up. Police said the dispute was triggered by a social media post, which had led to a heated argument and threats over phone calls before the physical confrontation took place. ''A team identified the accused as Aman (22), and he was apprehended. During police custody, Aman led investigators to the place where he had concealed the weapon of offence,'' the officer added. Further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)