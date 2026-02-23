Left Menu

Man stabbed to death over social media dispute in Delhi

A man was stabbed to death following a dispute triggered by an objectionable comment on a social media post, police said on Monday. Police said the dispute was triggered by a social media post, which had led to a heated argument and threats over phone calls before the physical confrontation took place.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:48 IST
Man stabbed to death over social media dispute in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A man was stabbed to death following a dispute triggered by an objectionable comment on a social media post, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Motia Khan area on the night of February 20. The victim, Satish, succumbed to stab injuries during treatment at Hindu Rao Hospital, police said. According to police, the altercation began over a comment posted by the victim's kin on social media in connection with a family wedding function. A woman from the victim's family had uploaded a wedding-related post on social media on February 20. An objectionable comment posted in response led to a heated exchange between the two sides. ''The verbal spat escalated, and members of both families confronted each other later that evening. During the confrontation, Aman (22) attacked Satish with a knife, inflicting serious injuries,'' the officer said. A PCR call regarding the stabbing was received at Sadar Bazar Police Station on February 21. Based on the statement of the complainant, Sonia, wife of the deceased, an FIR was registered, and further investigation was taken up. Police said the dispute was triggered by a social media post, which had led to a heated argument and threats over phone calls before the physical confrontation took place. ''A team identified the accused as Aman (22), and he was apprehended. During police custody, Aman led investigators to the place where he had concealed the weapon of offence,'' the officer added. Further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK’s former US ambassador Peter Mandelson arrested in misconduct probe

UK’s former US ambassador Peter Mandelson arrested in misconduct probe

 United Kingdom
2
Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India with PM Carney

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit India with PM Carney

Canada
3
US orders evacuation of non emergency embassy staff from Beirut

US orders evacuation of non emergency embassy staff from Beirut

 United States
4
Witkoff, Kushner to meet with Iranian officials in Geneva on Thursday, senior US official says

Witkoff, Kushner to meet with Iranian officials in Geneva on Thursday, senio...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026