North Korea's Kim says country to develop economy in next 5 years

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country will solidify and develop the quality of its economy during the upcoming five years, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.
Since last week, North Korea has been holding the Ninth Party Congress of the Workers' Party which sets out major policy goals for the next five years.
