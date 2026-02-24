North Korea's Kim says country to develop economy in next 5 years

​North ‌Korean leader ​Kim Jong Un ‌said the country will solidify and develop ‌the quality of ‌its economy during the upcoming five ⁠years, ​state ⁠media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Since ⁠last week, North ​Korea has been ⁠holding the Ninth Party ⁠Congress ​of the Workers' Party ⁠which sets out major ⁠policy goals ⁠for the next five ‌years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)