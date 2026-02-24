Left Menu

North Korea's Kim says country to develop economy in next 5 years

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-02-2026 02:47 IST
North Korea's Kim says country to develop economy in next 5 years
​North ‌Korean leader ​Kim Jong Un ‌said the country will solidify and develop ‌the quality of ‌its economy during the upcoming five ⁠years, ​state ⁠media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Since ⁠last week, North ​Korea has been ⁠holding the Ninth Party ⁠Congress ​of the Workers' Party ⁠which sets out major ⁠policy goals ⁠for the next five ‌years.

