Charred body found in guard room of school in outer Delhi

A charred body was recovered from the guard room of a school in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. The DFS received a call about the fire in the school premises around 8 am and immediately dispatched a team to the spot, he said. ''By the time we reached, the fire had already been extinguished. During inspection of the premises, a charred body was found inside the guard room,'' the officer said. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.

