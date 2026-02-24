China urges US to drop new tariffs, willing to have new round of trade talks
China has urged the United States to abandon its "unilateral tariffs", indicating also that it is willing to hold another round of trade talks with the world's largest economy, the country's commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
China will decide at the right time on adjusting counter measures countering the latest U.S. tariff adjustments, the ministry said.
