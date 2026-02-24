China urges US to drop new tariffs, willing to have new round of trade talks

​China has ‌urged the ​United States to ‌abandon its "unilateral tariffs", indicating also that it is willing ‌to hold another ‌round of trade talks with the world's ⁠largest ​economy, ⁠the country's commerce ministry ⁠said in a statement on ​Tuesday.

China will decide at ⁠the right time ⁠on ​adjusting counter measures countering the latest ⁠U.S. tariff adjustments, the ministry ⁠said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)