EC's conference with state poll panels underway; presentations on sharing voters' list top agenda

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A day-long conference organised by the Election Commission with state poll panels got underway here on Tuesday with presentations on EVMs, ECINET, and sharing of electoral rolls topping the agenda. Addressing the gathering, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar that in national interest and constitutional synergies, the EC and state election commissions (SECs) should work together keeping the elector in mind. While the EC is mandated to hold elections to the post of the president of India, the vice president, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state legislative assemblies and state legislative councils, SECs hold panchayat and municipal polls. The Commission also launched a book 'A Confluence of Democracies' at the round table being held after a gap of 27 years. The last such conference was held in 1999. ''The day-long conference will include, presentations on EVMs, ECINET, and sharing of electoral rolls,'' a spokesperson said. State poll panels take EC's electoral rolls, used for assembly polls, and employ them as per their requirements for holding local body polls. The shelf life of an EVM is 15 years, and machines at the end of their life cycle are usually given to state poll panels for holding local elections. The EC at present uses 'M3' or Mark III type of EVMs to hold Lok Sabha and assembly polls. The EC does not charge states for using their EVMs. Once an EVM leaves the EC's custody, it is no longer called ECI-EVM. Machines that complete their life cycle are destroyed under security. The Union law ministry is provided funds in the Union budget to help EC buy required EVMs from Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) -- the two PSUs which manufacture the voting machines. The Election Commission will also offer to help state ECs develop technology platforms similar to ECINET, as well as training support for their officials in election management. ECINET is a digital platform to simplify election related services. Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all 36 states and UTs will also attend the event, the EC said. ''The primary objective of the round table conference is to foster synergies in the functioning of ECI and SECs with respect to electoral processes and logistics within their respective legal frameworks,'' the EC had earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)