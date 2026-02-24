Left Menu

US customs notice cites new tariff at 10%

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 14:45 IST
The United ​States will ​impose an additional ‌tariff from ​Tuesday of 10% on all goods not ‌covered by exemptions, a notice issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, using the ‌first rate initially announced by President ‌Donald Trump after his global tariffs were thrown out by the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the ⁠Supreme ​Court ⁠ruling on Friday, Trump initially announced a new ⁠temporary global tariff of 10%. He later said ​on Saturday he would increase that ⁠level to 15%.

In a notice described as ⁠intended ​to "provide guidance regarding the February 20, 2026 Presidential Proclamation," CBP said that, ⁠aside from products specified as subject to exemptions, ⁠imports ⁠would "be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of 10%". (Writing ‌by ‌Mark John Editing by ​Peter Graff)

