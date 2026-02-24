Left Menu

Doctor attempts suicide due to domestic dispute in Dombivili

A doctor allegedly attempted suicide by consuming 45 sleeping pills along with beer following a dispute with his wife in Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, police said. The victim, who runs a hospital along with his wife, reportedly consumed 10 beers and 45 sleeping pills at a separate flat he had moved into recently, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:25 IST
Doctor attempts suicide due to domestic dispute in Dombivili
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor allegedly attempted suicide by consuming 45 sleeping pills along with beer following a dispute with his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said. The doctor attempted to take his own life at his apartment in Dombivili East and was found unconscious by his staff, who had reached his house after he had failed to report to work and take their phone calls, an official said. The victim, who runs a hospital along with his wife, reportedly consumed 10 beers and 45 sleeping pills at a separate flat he had moved into recently, he said. ''He was under mental stress due to an alleged affair with a nurse at his hospital. Preliminary probe suggests the nurse was pressuring him for marriage, leading to frequent quarrels with his wife,'' the official said. The doctor is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is said to be stable, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ Professionals Across Mumbai

Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ ...

 India
2
UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tariffs

UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tar...

 Global
3
J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family members after post-mortem

J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family memb...

 India
4
Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur

Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026