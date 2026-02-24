Left Menu

Militants kill six policemen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least six policemen were killed and one other was injured in a militant attack on a police van in Kohat district of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, local police said. Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack and sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police.

At least six policemen were killed and one other was injured in a militant attack on a police van in Kohat district of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, local police said. District Police Officer Kohat said the attack occurred on Shakardara Road, where assailants ambushed the police vehicle, resulting in multiple casualties. Deputy Superintendent of Police Wahid Mehmood and two gunners were initially reported killed, while four personnel sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Three of the injured officials later succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to six. Police officials said the attackers also torched the police police van after the assault and fled the scene. A heavy contingent of police was deployed to the area, and a search operation was launched to track down the perpetrators. Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack and sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police. Terming the incident ''extremely tragic,'' the chief minister described the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as the first line of defence against terrorism. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi also strongly condemned the attack on police saying that the law and order situation in KP's southern districts had deteriorated significantly.

