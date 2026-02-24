Left Menu

PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 1% as dollar strengthens, investors book profits

Gold prices fell more than 1% on Tuesday, ‌easing from a three-week high hit earlier in the session, as a stronger dollar and profit taking weighed on prices while investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:47 IST
PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 1% as dollar strengthens, investors book profits

Gold prices fell more than 1% on Tuesday, ‌easing from a three-week high hit earlier in the session, as a stronger dollar and profit taking weighed on prices while investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans. Spot gold dropped 1.2% to $5,170.89 per ounce by 0956 ‌GMT, snapping a four-session winning streak. U.S. gold futures for April delivery were down 0.7% at $5,190.20.

The U.S. ‌dollar rose 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. "There was some profit taking as prices spiked to highs of around $5,249/oz," said Zain Vawda, analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA. "The other factor was likely the announcement of a new tariff by the ⁠Trump ​administration which has provided some near-term ⁠clarity on the tariff question."

Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, tends to benefit in times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. The U.S. Supreme ⁠Court ruled on Friday that Trump's use of a 1977 emergency law to impose tariffs exceeded his authority, but hours ​later Trump invoked a different law and imposed a temporary tariff of 15% on U.S. imports.

Trump ⁠on Monday warned countries against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals, saying that he would hit them with much higher duties under ⁠different ​trade laws. Meanwhile, Iran and the U.S. will hold a third round of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Sunday.

"The broader narrative (for gold) remains skewed to the upside. If ⁠we see further dollar weakness or an escalation in Middle East (tensions), a reversal toward the $5,210 level and potentially fresh ⁠highs above the $5,249 ⁠handle is well within reach," Vawda said. Spot silver fell 0.2% to $88.08 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday.

Spot platinum gained 0.5% to $2,163.60 per ounce, ‌and palladium rose ‌0.9%, to $1,759.06.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur

Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur

 India
2
Cabinet approves hike in Powergrid's equity investment threshold to Rs 7,500 cr per subsidiary

Cabinet approves hike in Powergrid's equity investment threshold to Rs 7,500...

 India
3
What happens to terms Keralite, Keralan: Tharoor's witty take on Keralam replacing Kerala

What happens to terms Keralite, Keralan: Tharoor's witty take on Keralam rep...

 India
4
Over 1,000 construction sites in Mumbai served stop-work notices: Minister

Over 1,000 construction sites in Mumbai served stop-work notices: Minister

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026