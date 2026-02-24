SANDF Deployed to Gauteng as Lesufi Targets Illegal Mining

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directive to deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to the province in a decisive crackdown on illegal mining syndicates and escalating gang violence.

Delivering the State of the Province Address (SOPA) at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Monday, Lesufi confirmed that soldiers have already arrived in Gauteng to reinforce law enforcement operations.

“We are pleased that these soldiers have already arrived in our province,” the Premier said.

Illegal Mining Reaches “Intolerable Levels”

Lesufi described illegal mining as having reached crisis proportions, with heavily armed criminal syndicates destabilising communities across the West Rand, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Sedibeng districts.

In January 2026 alone, more than 600 families — including women and children — were forced to flee their homes amid violence, threats and attacks by what the Premier described as “marauding gangsters.”

“These dangerous syndicates use high-calibre weapons such as AK-47s to conduct hostile takeovers of illegal mining sites. Government will put a stop to this terror and protect law-abiding residents of this province,” Lesufi said.

75 AK-47s Seized in Joint Operation

The Premier pointed to a recent multi-sphere government intervention in the West Rand, where coordinated operations targeted so-called Zama-Zamas who were allegedly intimidating residents of the community of Sporong.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 75 AK-47 rifles and large quantities of ammunition.

The affected municipality is expected to be the largest beneficiary of the SANDF deployment, which aims to restore stability and dismantle organised criminal networks.

Crackdown on Informal Settlement “Mafias”

Beyond illegal mining, the Premier addressed the rapid rise of informal settlements across Gauteng, warning that the province cannot allow uncontrolled land invasions.

“We cannot allow our beautiful province to be reduced to a shanty town,” Lesufi said, noting an “abnormal rise” in new informal settlements.

A multi-disciplinary enforcement team comprising law enforcement agencies and municipalities has been established to prevent the construction of new informal settlements.

The first operation targeted Plastic City in Ekurhuleni, affecting more than 2,500 people.

“This is not being against the poor and the homeless. We are against the ‘Mkhukhu’ mafias who are taking advantage of our people,” Lesufi said.

An attempted intervention at Plastic View in Tshwane, conducted with SAPS, metro police and Home Affairs officials, was unsuccessful, but the province plans to return later this year.

Housing Delivery Accelerated

In parallel, government is accelerating formal housing delivery to address displacement and informal settlement pressures.

On Tuesday, 188 walk-up housing units will be handed over at the Chief Albert Luthuli mega housing project in Benoni. Beneficiaries include residents from Chris Hani, Gabon, Zenzele informal settlements, Daveyton old section, Actonville, Crystal Park, Etwatwa, Barcelona, Emaphupheni and Wattville.

The province has also identified the Makause informal settlement in Ekurhuleni as a priority development site. Government has acquired 200 hectares of land for upgrading and relocation, with transfer to the City of Ekurhuleni underway.

Innovative Sanitation Solutions Rolled Out

Gauteng is piloting alternative sanitation technologies in informal settlements to improve dignity and health outcomes.

The systems:

Are quick to install

Use minimal water

Do not require conventional sewer infrastructure

The province says these solutions aim to provide clean and safe sanitation while longer-term infrastructure upgrades are implemented.

Transport Master Plan Adopted

To address worsening congestion impacting economic productivity, the Gauteng Executive Council has adopted the Integrated Transport Master Plan.

The plan focuses on:

Opening new road corridors

Corridor-based investment strategies

Better integration of rail, bus, taxi and non-motorised transport

Shifting from planning to implementation

Lesufi said the strategy is intended to reduce traffic bottlenecks and support economic growth in South Africa’s most industrialised province.

Security and Stability at the Centre of Growth Agenda

The SANDF deployment marks a significant escalation in Gauteng’s security response, reflecting the province’s determination to stabilise communities affected by illegal mining and organised crime.

With coordinated enforcement, housing expansion, sanitation innovation and infrastructure reform underway, the provincial government is positioning security and service delivery as foundational pillars of its broader economic growth strategy.