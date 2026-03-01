Tragic Losses in Operation Epic Fury
Three U.S. service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded during U.S. military operations against Iran, as part of Operation Epic Fury, according to a statement from the U.S. Central Command.
The U.S. Central Command reported on Sunday that three American service members have tragically lost their lives in military operations against Iran, underlining the ongoing risks faced by military personnel in conflict zones.
The statement further revealed that five others were seriously wounded as part of the operations, which are designated as Operation Epic Fury.
This development underscores the continuing tensions and the sacrifices service members are making in ongoing military engagements.
