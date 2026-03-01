Left Menu

Tragic Losses in Operation Epic Fury

Three U.S. service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded during U.S. military operations against Iran, as part of Operation Epic Fury, according to a statement from the U.S. Central Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:30 IST
Tragic Losses in Operation Epic Fury
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Central Command reported on Sunday that three American service members have tragically lost their lives in military operations against Iran, underlining the ongoing risks faced by military personnel in conflict zones.

The statement further revealed that five others were seriously wounded as part of the operations, which are designated as Operation Epic Fury.

This development underscores the continuing tensions and the sacrifices service members are making in ongoing military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

 India
3
Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

 Qatar
4
Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Karnataka Acts Swiftly Amid Middle East Airspace Disruptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026