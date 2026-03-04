Left Menu

Mysterious Submarine Assault Off Sri Lanka's Coast Leaves 101 Missing

An Iranian ship was attacked by a submarine off Sri Lanka's coast, resulting in at least 101 people missing, one dead, and 78 injured. Despite rescue efforts by the Sri Lankan navy, the ship sank. Details remain scant as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:59 IST
Mysterious Submarine Assault Off Sri Lanka's Coast Leaves 101 Missing

A submarine attack off Sri Lanka's coast has left at least 101 individuals unaccounted for, with one confirmed fatality and 78 sustaining injuries, according to official sources from Sri Lanka's navy and defence ministry.

The incident, reported near Galle, saw a distress call to which the Sri Lankan navy promptly responded. Despite ongoing rescue missions, the ship has tragically sunk, leaving many questions unanswered about the attacker's identity.

While local authorities have managed to save 79 individuals, reports fluctuate regarding the missing. The foreign minister assured parliament of Sri Lanka's commitment to addressing the situation effectively.

TRENDING

1
Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia's Budget Deficit

Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia...

 Global
2
Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

 India
3
Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Espionage Uncovered: Philippines Cracks Down on National Security Threat

Espionage Uncovered: Philippines Cracks Down on National Security Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026