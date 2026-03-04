Mysterious Submarine Assault Off Sri Lanka's Coast Leaves 101 Missing
An Iranian ship was attacked by a submarine off Sri Lanka's coast, resulting in at least 101 people missing, one dead, and 78 injured. Despite rescue efforts by the Sri Lankan navy, the ship sank. Details remain scant as the investigation continues.
A submarine attack off Sri Lanka's coast has left at least 101 individuals unaccounted for, with one confirmed fatality and 78 sustaining injuries, according to official sources from Sri Lanka's navy and defence ministry.
The incident, reported near Galle, saw a distress call to which the Sri Lankan navy promptly responded. Despite ongoing rescue missions, the ship has tragically sunk, leaving many questions unanswered about the attacker's identity.
While local authorities have managed to save 79 individuals, reports fluctuate regarding the missing. The foreign minister assured parliament of Sri Lanka's commitment to addressing the situation effectively.
Sri Lankan officials say Iranian navy ship came under distress, was sinking; at least 32 onboard are hospitalised, reports AP.
