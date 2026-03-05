Left Menu

Missouri Judge Greenlights $7.25 Billion Bayer Settlement Over Roundup Cancer Claims

A Missouri state court judge has given preliminary approval to a $7.25 billion settlement between Bayer and claimants alleging that Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. This deal aims to address about 65,000 lawsuits, though Bayer does not admit wrongdoing. A final decision awaits a July hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 04:30 IST
A Missouri state court judge has provisionally approved a monumental $7.25 billion settlement to address thousands of lawsuits alleging that Bayer's Roundup weedkiller is a carcinogen. Judge Timothy Boyer's ruling could resolve approximately 65,000 claims accusing Roundup of causing non-Hodgkin's lymphoma among users.

This proposed settlement, significantly impacting those who claim exposure to Roundup at home or work led to cancer, comes as Bayer refutes allegations of wrongdoing. The company maintains that studies establish glyphosate's safety. Final approval will necessitate a July hearing where objections may be raised.

The settlement requires Bayer to earmark $500 million within days. Bayer can withdraw if too many claimants opt out. The U.S. Supreme Court's impending decision on a related case could substantially impact these proceedings. A 21-year claimant payment program is part of the proposal for future claimants who may develop cancer.

