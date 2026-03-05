SA Urges Mandatory Building Inspectors After Deadly Johannesburg Collapse

South Africa’s Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) has called for the mandatory appointment of registered building inspectors on all construction and infrastructure projects, following a deadly building collapse in Johannesburg.

The appeal comes after a building under construction collapsed in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, on Monday, killing nine construction workers and injuring several others.

Safety Concerns in the Construction Sector

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the council said the tragic incident highlights the urgent need to ensure that properly registered professionals oversee construction projects to maintain safety standards and regulatory compliance.

SACPCMP President Sharon Shunmugam said registered inspectors possess the experience and technical expertise needed to ensure that construction projects meet national building standards and sustainability requirements.

“The only lawful way to assure that structures are erected in alignment with correct and procedural building practices is to appoint registered building inspectors on projects to monitor progress and highlight risks or misalignment in building standards,” Shunmugam said.

Preliminary Investigations Reveal Violations

Early reports from investigators indicate multiple violations of building regulations and construction procedures at the site.

According to media briefings by Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, the structure reportedly did not have approved building plans, raising serious questions about regulatory compliance and oversight.

Shunmugam said the council has repeatedly warned industry stakeholders about the risks of ignoring construction regulations and professional standards.

Preventable Tragedy

The SACPCMP emphasised that non-compliance with safety regulations can lead to catastrophic failures, putting workers and the public at risk.

“The safety of the public is a priority. Where construction processes fail to adhere to regulated standards of safety and construction management, the breakdown or collapse of structures is a likely eventuality,” Shunmugam said.

She stressed that employing qualified and registered professionals throughout the construction process is essential to ensure projects are carried out safely and meet required quality standards.

Call for Stronger Oversight

The council said the appointment of registered building inspectors could have identified irregularities early and prevented the disaster.

“It is a travesty that once again we see lives lost in an event that could have been fully prevented if regulations were properly followed,” Shunmugam said.

She added that the SACPCMP stands ready to assist authorities in investigating the collapse and ensuring accountability.

Industry-Wide Implications

The council’s call is expected to renew discussions around stricter enforcement of building regulations and professional oversight in South Africa’s construction industry.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the Ormonde building collapse, as concerns grow over safety compliance in the sector.