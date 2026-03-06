Left Menu

IIIDEM Unveils Academic Initiatives to Elevate Democratic Engagement

The Election Commission's IIIDEM has launched initiatives to enhance research, academic engagement, and student involvement in democracy and election management. These efforts aim to foster dialogue and global exchange on democratic practices, including a conference on democracy, a competitive research challenge, and academic outreach for universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission's training division, IIIDEM, has introduced a series of academic initiatives designed to bolster research and student engagement in democracy and election management.

This initiative capitalizes on previous events such as the international conference on Inclusive Elections and Democracy 2026 and ongoing symposiums to stimulate discussion and research on contemporary democratic practices.

Key activities include a call for abstracts for a forthcoming international conference and a 'student connect' research challenge aimed at encouraging structured research on democratic systems across the globe, alongside an academic outreach program offering immersive visits for university groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

