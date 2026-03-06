Left Menu

Sikkim's Pride: Anniela Sherpa Triumphs in UPSC 2025

Anniela Sherpa from Sikkim cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025, marking her as the only candidate from the state. Her success, attributed to hard work and determination, was praised by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who sees it as an inspiration for Sikkim's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:04 IST
Anniela Sherpa, a native of Rai Gaon in Gangtok, Sikkim, has successfully cleared the prestigious Civil Services Examination 2025. The results, announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, saw Sherpa as the sole candidate from the Himalayan state to qualify this year.

Coming from a humble family background, Sherpa's journey to success was driven by relentless hard work and determination. An alumna of St Thomas School, Gangtok, and Holy Cross School, Tadong, she pursued higher education at St Stephen's College, Delhi. She achieved an impressive rank of 893 among the 958 candidates who qualified this year.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Sherpa, lauding her achievement as a testament to the aspirations and abilities of Sikkim's youth. He acknowledged the support of her parents, Nima Wangdi Sherpa and Reena Rai, expressing hope that her success would motivate other young aspirants in the state to realize their dreams.

