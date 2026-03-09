Ramaphosa Begins Brazil Visit to Boost Trade and BRICS Cooperation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Brasília, Brazil, for a two-day State Visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties, expanding trade and deepening cooperation between South Africa and Brazil, two leading economies of the Global South.

The visit, taking place from 9–10 March 2026, comes at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and is expected to focus on enhancing collaboration in key economic sectors while reinforcing multilateral cooperation through platforms such as BRICS and the G20.

Strengthening a Strategic Partnership

According to South Africa’s Presidency, the visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including trade, investment, science and technology cooperation, and geopolitical coordination.

South Africa and Brazil maintain long-standing diplomatic relations anchored in the Declaration of Strategic Partnership signed in 2010, which established a framework for cooperation through the South Africa–Brazil Joint Commission.

The partnership has since expanded to include collaboration in economic development, technology exchange and international diplomacy.

Official Welcome and Bilateral Talks

The State Visit programme begins on Monday at the Palácio do Planalto, where President Ramaphosa will receive an official welcome ceremony at 3pm (SAST) hosted by President Lula.

Following bilateral discussions between the two leaders and their delegations, Ramaphosa and Lula are scheduled to hold a joint media briefing at 5pm (SAST), where they are expected to announce outcomes from the talks and outline new areas of cooperation.

Business Forum to Expand Economic Collaboration

Later on Monday evening, President Ramaphosa will address the South Africa–Brazil Business Forum at the Itamaraty Palace at 7pm (SAST).

The forum will bring together business leaders, investors and industry representatives from both countries, aiming to promote commercial partnerships, investment opportunities and trade expansion.

Key sectors expected to be highlighted during the visit include:

Agribusiness

Aerospace

Creative industries

Defence and security

Energy and electricity

Mining and minerals

Science and technology

Sport and tourism

Officials say the engagement with business leaders is intended to unlock new investment opportunities and strengthen private-sector partnerships between the two economies.

Expanding Trade Between the Two Economies

Brazil remains one of South Africa’s most important economic partners in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached R32.5 billion in 2025, reflecting strong commercial ties.

South African exports to Brazil totalled R5.2 billion, while imports from Brazil amounted to approximately R27.3 billion, highlighting significant potential to further expand trade flows and improve balance through increased South African exports.

The discussions are expected to explore opportunities for greater market access, technology exchange and industrial collaboration.

Cooperation on Global Platforms

Beyond bilateral relations, the leaders are also expected to discuss shared priorities as major voices of the Global South.

Both countries play active roles in several influential international forums, including:

BRICS

India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Dialogue Forum

Group of 77 (G77)

Group of Twenty (G20)

United Nations

Officials say the talks will focus on strengthening coordination on global economic governance, development financing, climate issues and South-South cooperation.

High-Level South African Delegation

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by several Cabinet ministers representing key sectors of cooperation, including:

Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Angie Motshekga, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

Bonginkosi Nzimande, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Tourism

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy

Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

The visit is expected to further strengthen economic diplomacy, investment partnerships and geopolitical cooperation between South Africa and Brazil, while reinforcing their role in advancing the interests of developing economies on the global stage.