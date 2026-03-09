Court Acquits Dera Chief in Journalist Murder Case, Questions CBI Probe

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, citing a lack of evidence and issues in the CBI investigation. The court released its 113-page judgement on Monday, emphasizing that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Although the court upheld the convictions of three other accused, it criticized the deposition of key witness Khatta Singh, who was deemed unreliable. The court noted that Singh's testimony fluctuated significantly over time, likening it to a 'ping pong ball.'

Concerns were raised about CBI's handling of the case, suggesting pressure influenced their investigation. Despite the acquittal in this case, Ram Rahim remains imprisoned in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail, serving lengthy sentences for separate convictions including rape and another murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)