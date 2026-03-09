Left Menu

Court Acquits Dera Chief in Journalist Murder Case, Questions CBI Probe

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. Citing lack of evidence and a questionable investigation by the CBI, the court upheld the convictions of three other accused in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:55 IST
Court Acquits Dera Chief in Journalist Murder Case, Questions CBI Probe
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, citing a lack of evidence and issues in the CBI investigation. The court released its 113-page judgement on Monday, emphasizing that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Although the court upheld the convictions of three other accused, it criticized the deposition of key witness Khatta Singh, who was deemed unreliable. The court noted that Singh's testimony fluctuated significantly over time, likening it to a 'ping pong ball.'

Concerns were raised about CBI's handling of the case, suggesting pressure influenced their investigation. Despite the acquittal in this case, Ram Rahim remains imprisoned in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail, serving lengthy sentences for separate convictions including rape and another murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
3
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
4
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026