Rajya Sabha Member Anurag Sharma Accused of Concealment in Nomination Row

Officials disclosed on Monday that a complaint has been filed against Rajya Sabha member Anurag Sharma, alleging he concealed property details and breached election rules during his nomination process. The complaint, submitted by advocate Nitasha Katoch, asserts Sharma failed to disclose complete asset information.

Within the complaint, it is alleged that various lands owned by Sharma in the Kangra and Mandi districts were omitted from his affidavit, violating Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Additionally, the document claims Sharma possessed a licensed firearm and held ongoing government contracts, potentially disqualifying him under Section 9A.

The concerns raised include the rapid issuance of a nomination certificate by the Assembly secretary, suggesting procedural irregularities. The Election Commission and other authorities have been called upon for a comprehensive investigation to uphold transparency and integrity within the electoral process.

