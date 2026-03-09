Rajasthan Assembly Turmoil: Allegations of Police Extortion and Education Woes

The Rajasthan Assembly erupted into chaos on Monday after Congress MLA Ganesh Ghoghra alleged that Dungarpur police were extorting money and framing false charges against tribal residents. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ghoghra claimed that under the current government, police have been exploiting the common people.

The MLA mentioned instances of fabricated cases, notably involving alleged assaults on children. He pointed out supposed irregularities at the Bichhiwara police station. According to him, innocent locals were being coerced into paying between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 to have FIRs registered.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham dismissed these charges as baseless, sparking further debate. While defending the administration, Bedham asserted decreased crime rates, countering Ghoghra's claims. Meanwhile, the session also caught fire over unresolved educational challenges, as highlighted by vacant teaching posts in state schools initiated under previous governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)