Govt Launches ₹50,000 Logo Contest for Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Act

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has launched a nationwide logo design competition on the MyGov portal for the ‘Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act: VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat – G-RAM-G) Act, 2025’, inviting citizens to contribute creative ideas that reflect rural development and employment generation.
The initiative aims to create an official logo representing inclusive development, livelihood opportunities and rural progress under the landmark legislation.
Citizens Invited to Design Official Logo
Through the competition, the government is encouraging citizens to submit innovative and creative logo designs that capture the spirit of the Viksit Bharat – G-RAM-G Act, 2025, which focuses on strengthening rural livelihoods and expanding employment opportunities.
The winning design will be adopted as the official logo of the Act and used in future publicity, awareness and promotional campaigns across various government platforms.
₹50,000 Prize for Winning Design
The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of ₹50,000 from the Ministry of Rural Development.
Officials said that once selected, all intellectual property rights of the logo will belong to the Ministry, which will retain the authority to use, adapt or modify the design for official purposes.
Deadline and Participation Details
The last date for submitting entries is 20 March 2026.
Participants must register and upload their designs through the MyGov portal.
Each participant is allowed only one entry, and profiles must include complete details such as name, email address and mobile number. Entries from incomplete profiles or those submitted after the deadline will not be considered.
The competition can be accessed through the MyGov portal.
Design Requirements and Submission Guidelines
Participants must ensure that their logo designs are:
-
Simple, creative and impactful
-
Suitable for print media, digital platforms and mobile applications
-
Completely original and unpublished
-
Free from copyright or intellectual property violations
Entries must be submitted in high-resolution digital formats such as:
-
JPEG
-
PNG
-
with a minimum resolution of 300 DPI.
Participants are also required to submit a brief description (50–100 words) explaining the concept and inspiration behind their logo design.
Evaluation Criteria
All entries will be reviewed by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Rural Development.
Designs will be evaluated based on:
-
Originality
-
Creativity
-
Relevance to the theme
-
Visual appeal
-
Usability across platforms
Expanding Rural Employment Guarantee
The Viksit Bharat – G-RAM-G Act, 2025 represents a significant expansion of the government’s rural employment programme.
Under the Act, the statutory guarantee of wage employment for rural households has been increased from 100 days to 125 days per financial year.
The legislation also aims to strengthen rural development through:
-
Empowerment of rural communities
-
Convergence of development schemes
-
Inclusive growth and livelihood opportunities
-
Improved service delivery
Officials say the initiative supports the government’s vision of building a prosperous, capable and self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) rural India by expanding employment and livelihood opportunities in rural areas.