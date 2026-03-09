NIHFW Marks 49th Annual Day, Highlights Public Health Achievements

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, celebrated its 49th Annual Day at its auditorium in Munirka, New Delhi, highlighting its contributions to strengthening India’s public health systems, research and capacity building.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Ayush (Independent Charge), Shri Prataprao Jadhav, presided over the event as the Chief Guest, while Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Sunita Sharma attended as the Guest of Honour.

The celebration brought together health professionals, faculty members, students and policymakers to reflect on the institute’s role in supporting national health programmes and strengthening India’s healthcare workforce.

Strengthening Public Health Systems

Addressing the gathering, Shri Prataprao Jadhav emphasised the importance of strong public health institutions in advancing healthcare delivery across the country.

He highlighted several key initiatives undertaken by the government to strengthen India’s healthcare system, including the expansion of digital health infrastructure and preventive healthcare services.

“We are expanding the digital health infrastructure under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. We are strengthening primary health services through Health and Wellness Centres. We are also expanding immunization efforts, introducing new vaccines, and making disease surveillance systems more effective,” Jadhav said.

He also acknowledged the important role played by NIHFW in training healthcare professionals and supporting the implementation of national health programmes.

Building Capacity in India’s Health Workforce

Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services, praised the institute’s continued efforts in public health training, research and policy support.

She noted that NIHFW has played a significant role in strengthening the capacity of India’s healthcare workforce and supporting government initiatives aimed at improving health outcomes.

“The institute has played an important role in strengthening the capacity of India’s health workforce and in the effective implementation of national health programmes,” she said.

Annual Report Highlights Institutional Achievements

Presenting the institute’s Annual Report, Dr Sunil Vilasrao Gitte, Director of NIHFW, outlined major achievements over the past year.

These included advancements in:

Public health training programmes

Research initiatives in health and family welfare

Collaborative partnerships to strengthen national health systems

He highlighted the institute’s ongoing commitment to supporting evidence-based policy and enhancing the capacity of healthcare professionals across the country.

Release of Publications and Awards Ceremony

During the event, several annual publications of the institute were formally released by the dignitaries, including:

“Dharna”

HPPI Journal

“Prospects of Placement Cell”

The institute also honoured outstanding employees, students and sports achievers for their dedication and excellence in academic, professional and extracurricular activities.

Cultural Programme Adds Festive Spirit

The celebrations also featured cultural performances by students, showcasing the vibrant academic and cultural environment of the institute.

The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by the Dean of the Institute, Prof. V. K. Tiwari, followed by the National Anthem.

The Annual Day reaffirmed NIHFW’s continued commitment to advancing public health education, research and policy support, with the goal of improving healthcare delivery and population health outcomes across India.