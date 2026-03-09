Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Devangana Kalita's Plea in Delhi Riots Case Diary Controversy

The Supreme Court dismissed Devangana Kalita's plea to reconstruct the case diary in the 2020 Delhi riots probe. Kalita, a student activist, argued the diary contained 'antedated' entries. The decision stems from an earlier Delhi High Court ruling, which partially rejected her request but allowed document preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:42 IST
The Supreme Court, in a recent decision, has dismissed a plea filed by student activist Devangana Kalita, who sought the reconstruction of the case diary related to the 2020 Delhi riots investigation. Kalita claimed that the diary contained 'antedated' entries, implying fabrication by the prosecution.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale determined there was no need to interfere with a 2025 Delhi High Court order. This earlier ruling had partially denied her appeal, agreeing only to the preservation of the document.

The court pointed out that the trial started three years ago, and according to CrPC section 172(3), the accused does not have the right to access the case diary, suggesting that their interference was unwarranted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

