Tension at the Border: Israeli Military Denies Clash with Hezbollah

The Israeli military denied any clash with Hezbollah in eastern Lebanon, despite the group's claims of confronting Israeli troops. Hezbollah reported observing helicopters dropping soldiers near the Syrian border. An Israeli raid occurred in the same area, with 41 reported casualties, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:43 IST
Tension at the Border: Israeli Military Denies Clash with Hezbollah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has refuted claims of an encounter with Hezbollah fighters in eastern Lebanon. Despite assertions from the Iran-backed Lebanese group suggesting a confrontation with Israeli forces, the military maintains no such incident occurred.

Hezbollah announced that 15 helicopters had flown over eastern Lebanon, allegedly dropping Israeli troops who attempted to advance into Lebanese territory from a location across the Syrian border. The group stated their fighters responded with 'appropriate weapons' against both the helicopters and the infiltrating forces.

The claims come in the wake of an Israeli military operation near the village of Nabi Chit, aimed at recovering the remains of a soldier missing since 1986. Lebanon's Health Ministry has reported 41 casualties due to the raid conducted from Friday to Saturday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

