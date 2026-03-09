Left Menu

Goa Vigilant Amidst US-Israel-Iran Tensions: NRI Safety on Watch

As tensions escalate between the US, Israel, and Iran, Goa's government keeps a vigilant eye on the situation. The state's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, assures continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs to safeguard the Goan diaspora in the affected Gulf regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:07 IST
Goa Vigilant Amidst US-Israel-Iran Tensions: NRI Safety on Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, the Goa government is actively monitoring developments in West Asia to ensure the safety of its diaspora. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant updated the Assembly, citing coordination efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs.

During a recent Assembly session, Sawant highlighted Goa's strategic focus on the evolving situation in the Arabian Gulf, stressing there is no need for panic, even though the region remains volatile. The Goan diaspora primarily concentrated in UAE and other Gulf nations are being safeguarded through close coordination with Indian missions.

The Chief Minister mentioned ongoing advisories issued by Indian embassies and reassured that flight and transport services remain operational. The Goa government awaits further instructions from the Centre on essential supply issues and potential evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
2
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
3
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
4
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026