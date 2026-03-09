Goa Vigilant Amidst US-Israel-Iran Tensions: NRI Safety on Watch
As tensions escalate between the US, Israel, and Iran, Goa's government keeps a vigilant eye on the situation. The state's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, assures continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs to safeguard the Goan diaspora in the affected Gulf regions.
- Country:
- India
In light of the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, the Goa government is actively monitoring developments in West Asia to ensure the safety of its diaspora. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant updated the Assembly, citing coordination efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs.
During a recent Assembly session, Sawant highlighted Goa's strategic focus on the evolving situation in the Arabian Gulf, stressing there is no need for panic, even though the region remains volatile. The Goan diaspora primarily concentrated in UAE and other Gulf nations are being safeguarded through close coordination with Indian missions.
The Chief Minister mentioned ongoing advisories issued by Indian embassies and reassured that flight and transport services remain operational. The Goa government awaits further instructions from the Centre on essential supply issues and potential evacuations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions
India's Geopolitical Tightrope: Navigating West Asia's Tumult
European Markets Tumble Amid Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions
Middle East Tensions Stall Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative