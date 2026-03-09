Left Menu

Controversial Verdict: High Court Acquits Dera Chief in Murder Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of involvement in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, questioning a CBI probe. The court cited reasonable doubt, ineffective witness testimony, and criticized the handling of the investigation, while upholding convictions for three others involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:07 IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has exonerated Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, accentuating shortcomings in the CBI investigation. The court, on Saturday, cleared Ram Rahim Singh of any murder charges.

In a comprehensive 113-page judgment, the division bench led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu scrutinized the inconsistent statements of key witness Khatta Singh, describing him as unreliable. The bench upheld the conviction of three other accused but highlighted the prosecution's failure to establish a solid case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh beyond reasonable doubt.

The court's decision reflects concerns about the CBI's investigative methods and handling of witnesses, suggesting their testimony was coerced. This acquittal follows a similar exoneration in May 2024 in another 2002 murder case involving the sect's former manager, Ranjit Singh. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh remains incarcerated, serving a separate 20-year sentence for rape.

