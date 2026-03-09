Left Menu

Trump's Gaza Peace Plan Stalled Amid Broader Middle East Conflict

Negotiations to advance President Trump's Gaza peace plan have halted due to the onset of a wider Middle East conflict following a U.S.-Israel attack on Iran. The ceasefire plan's progress suffers as involved countries face new Iranian threats. Hamas confirms the temporary suspension of talks.

09-03-2026
Efforts to move President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan forward have come to a halt following a U.S.-Israel joint attack on Iran, which has ignited a broader conflict in the Middle East, according to three informed sources. This intermission jeopardizes Trump's key foreign policy objective in the region.

President Trump's initiative hinged on disarming Hamas militants in exchange for amnesty, a move to facilitate Gaza's reconstruction and further Israeli withdrawals. However, the Iran warfare has complicated this dialogue. Countries that pledged financial support for the plan, like the UAE and Qatar, might now reconsider their commitments amid escalating tensions.

The White House's 'Board of Peace' continues behind-the-scenes negotiations, but significant disruptions, such as canceled mediator meetings, have stalled momentum. Senior U.S. officials now focus on the Iran conflict, casting doubt on the Gaza plan's viability. Diplomats fear that without sustained attention, divergent goals could reignite hostilities.

