Opposition Alleges Corruption Under Congress Rule in Himachal Pradesh

Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, has accused the Congress government of widespread corruption and political favoritism. During a press conference, Thakur highlighted the illegal felling of trees in the Shillai area of Sirmaur district, claiming that permission was given for only 25 trees, yet over 300 were felled. He urged for a high-level probe, citing political shielding in the matter and accusing authorities of attempting to weaken the investigation.

Thakur further questioned the execution of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's office, pointing out instances where the Chief Minister's official tour plans were issued, but he traveled elsewhere without informing relevant authorities or the public. This conduct, according to Thakur, undermines the constitutional role that the Chief Minister holds within the state.

The Opposition leader also revealed financial irregularities in a state project involving a discrepancy of around Rs 120 crore. He noted that similar projects in other states are constructed at lower costs, hinting at possible financial mismanagement in Himachal Pradesh. Despite raising these issues, Thakur did not specify which project was involved in the alleged financial mishandling.

(With inputs from agencies.)