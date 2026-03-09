Left Menu

US Eyes New Intelligence Deal with Mali Amidst Rising Terror Threat

The United States is negotiating a deal with Mali to resume drone flights over its airspace for intelligence gathering on jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda. This effort aims to strengthen U.S.-Mali relations, strained by previous policies, and aid in the search for a kidnapped American pilot.

Updated: 09-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:32 IST
US Eyes New Intelligence Deal with Mali Amidst Rising Terror Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is on the brink of an agreement with Mali to recommence drone flights over its airspace, a move primarily aimed at intelligence gathering on jihadist entities allied with al Qaeda. This decision follows the U.S. lifting sanctions on Mali's defense leadership, which had been linked to Russian mercenary collaborations.

According to both current and former U.S. officials, the negotiation reflects the ongoing U.S. effort to nurture diplomatic ties with Mali, a relationship previously strained by past administrations' policies. Nick Checker, a top U.S. envoy, has actively engaged with Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop in discussions characterized by a mutual resolve to reset this bilateral rapport.

The initiative is also partly fueled by the search for an American pilot kidnapped in Niger and believed to be detained by a local al Qaeda affiliate in Mali. As Washington aims to enhance intelligence operations, the co-operation between U.S. and Mali could prove pivotal in addressing growing insurgencies within the region.

