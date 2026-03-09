Mizoram Assembly Speaker Calls for Decorum Amidst Heated Exchanges

Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama issued a stern reminder to MLAs to maintain parliamentary decorum. Recent confrontations between the ruling Zoram People's Movement and opposition over a land deal prompted this appeal.

Lalbiakzama highlighted the prestigious reputation of the Mizoram Assembly concerning its legislative proceedings, often viewed as exemplary among Indian states.

He underscored that rights within the House come with responsibilities, urging members not to act recklessly and to uphold the dignity of the institution and its people.

