Mizoram Assembly Speaker Calls for Decorum Amidst Heated Exchanges

The Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama urged MLAs to uphold parliamentary decorum amidst heated exchanges over a land deal with the Indian Air Force. He stressed the importance of responsibilities alongside privileges, emphasizing the need to uphold the assembly's esteemed reputation nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:48 IST
Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama issued a stern reminder to MLAs to maintain parliamentary decorum. Recent confrontations between the ruling Zoram People's Movement and opposition over a land deal prompted this appeal.

Lalbiakzama highlighted the prestigious reputation of the Mizoram Assembly concerning its legislative proceedings, often viewed as exemplary among Indian states.

He underscored that rights within the House come with responsibilities, urging members not to act recklessly and to uphold the dignity of the institution and its people.

