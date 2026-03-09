Court Cracks Down on Acid Attack Trial Delays

The Supreme Court has directed all high courts to establish deadlines for trial courts in order to conclude acid attack cases more swiftly in the nation. The bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted various high courts' status reports on case backlogs, emphasizing the need for a proactive approach.

Addressing a PIL by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik, the court instructed states to manage victim compensation earnestly and queried Malik about her personal case status. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra was enlisted pro bono to support Malik's appeal following her trial court acquittal. The Supreme Court also transferred another victim's trial for better access due to her severe medical condition.

Highlighting the urgent need for stricter punitive measures, the bench urged legislative amendments similar to dowry death regulations, where the burden of proof lies on the accused. The court sought comprehensive data from states on acid attack cases, victim status, and rehabilitation measures to strengthen their legal framework against such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)