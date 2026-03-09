Left Menu

Court Cracks Down on Acid Attack Trial Delays

The Supreme Court mandates high courts to expedite acid attack case trials and ensure proper victim compensation. Chief Justice Surya Kant highlights needed reforms and calls for legislative intervention. The bench also transferred a victim's case for better proceedings due to medical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:53 IST
Court Cracks Down on Acid Attack Trial Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed all high courts to establish deadlines for trial courts in order to conclude acid attack cases more swiftly in the nation. The bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted various high courts' status reports on case backlogs, emphasizing the need for a proactive approach.

Addressing a PIL by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik, the court instructed states to manage victim compensation earnestly and queried Malik about her personal case status. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra was enlisted pro bono to support Malik's appeal following her trial court acquittal. The Supreme Court also transferred another victim's trial for better access due to her severe medical condition.

Highlighting the urgent need for stricter punitive measures, the bench urged legislative amendments similar to dowry death regulations, where the burden of proof lies on the accused. The court sought comprehensive data from states on acid attack cases, victim status, and rehabilitation measures to strengthen their legal framework against such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
2
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
3
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India
4
Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026