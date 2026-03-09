Science Exhibition Showcases India’s Space, Nuclear Achievements: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that exhibitions highlighting India’s scientific achievements can play a crucial role in inspiring young minds and nurturing future innovators.

The Minister made the remarks during an invited visit to a science exhibition at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, which showcased India’s advancements in space technology, nuclear energy and strategic mineral exploration.

Inspiring Students Through Science

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that showcasing India’s technological achievements helps ignite curiosity among students and encourages them to discover their scientific potential.

He suggested that organisers should facilitate guided visits for school and college students to the exhibition and develop short social media versions of the displays to reach a wider audience.

According to the Minister, such initiatives can play an important role in building scientific awareness and motivating young people to pursue careers in science and technology.

India’s Expanding Space Capabilities

The exhibition presented detailed information about India’s progress in the space sector, including advancements in launch vehicles, satellite technology and human spaceflight programmes.

It highlighted the country’s launch vehicle fleet, including:

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)

LVM3 heavy-lift rocket, which will support India’s human spaceflight programme

India has conducted over 100 launch missions, deploying hundreds of satellites that support communication, navigation, earth observation and scientific research.

Future Space Exploration Plans

The exhibition also outlined India’s long-term space ambitions, including the development of human spaceflight systems and space infrastructure.

Key initiatives include:

Development of crew and service modules for human missions

The proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station, an Indian space station planned to enable sustained human presence in low-Earth orbit

Future missions focusing on lunar exploration and deep-space research

The displays also highlighted how satellite technologies support governance and development through applications in weather forecasting, navigation, communication networks, disaster management and agricultural monitoring.

Nuclear Energy and Strategic Mineral Resources

Alongside space technology, the exhibition highlighted India’s nuclear energy programme and strategic mineral resources, which are essential for long-term energy security.

The materials explained the distribution of uranium-bearing geological formations across states such as:

Jharkhand

Rajasthan

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Karnataka

Uranium deposits have also been identified in parts of the Himalayan region through geological exploration.

India’s Three-Stage Nuclear Power Programme

The exhibition also presented details about India’s three-stage nuclear power programme, designed to maximise the use of limited uranium resources while utilising the country’s vast thorium reserves.

The strategy includes:

Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) using natural uranium fuel Fast Breeder Reactors, which generate more fissile material than they consume Advanced reactors using thorium-based fuel cycles

This long-term approach is aimed at ensuring energy security and sustainable nuclear power generation.

Coastal Mineral Resources

The exhibition also highlighted the strategic importance of India’s coastal mineral deposits, found along the country’s nearly 11,000-kilometre coastline.

These deposits contain valuable minerals such as:

Ilmenite

Rutile

Zircon

Monazite

Garnet

Sillimanite

The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) conducts systematic exploration of these deposits to assess their industrial and strategic potential.

Strengthening Scientific and Technological Development

The displays also mapped the geographical spread of nuclear research institutions, fuel cycle facilities and nuclear power plants across India, demonstrating their role in advancing scientific research and energy generation.

India’s space and nuclear programmes continue to serve as key pillars of the country’s technological development.

While the space sector is expanding into commercial applications, satellite services and human spaceflight, the nuclear energy programme remains central to meeting rising electricity demand while strengthening low-carbon energy capacity and technological self-reliance.