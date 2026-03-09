Left Menu

High Court Upholds Life Term for Man Accused of Raping Daughter

The Bombay High Court upheld the life sentence of a man accused of raping his minor daughter. The father's plea claimed the accusation stemmed from parental discipline, but the court dismissed this as far-fetched. The daughter's accusation was first reported in a school outreach program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:59 IST
High Court Upholds Life Term for Man Accused of Raping Daughter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has firmly rejected a father's claim that his minor daughter's rape accusation was an act of anger over his parental discipline. On Monday, the court upheld the man's life sentence, originally handed down by a special Pocso court in a 2020 judgment.

The father's defense alleged his daughter accused him out of resentment after he forced her to stop her studies. However, Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram Shirsat called the theory 'too far-fetched', emphasizing that a child's anger, even over disciplinary actions, cannot justify making such severe allegations.

The minor, who first reported the abuse during a 'Police Didi' outreach program at her school in Mumbai in 2018, accused her father of years of sexual abuse. Despite informing her mother, no action was initially taken. The man was arrested, tried, and convicted under the Indian Penal Code and Pocso Act, with the High Court affirming the conviction by stating the victim's testimony was 'steadfast and sterling'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
2
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
3
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India
4
Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026