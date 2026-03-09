Judicial Overreach? ED Challenges Court Observations on Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a plea with the Delhi High Court to eliminate comments made by a trial court about its money laundering investigation involving former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. The ED emphasized that the observations were made without reviewing their evidence, calling it a case of 'judicial overreach.'

These observations stem from the CBI's chargesheet concerning alleged irregularities in the 2021 Delhi excise policy under the AAP government. The ED argues that the comments undermine its credibility since it wasn't part of the court deliberations. The petition is scheduled for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Tuesday.

The anti-money laundering agency contends that the comments not only undermine the agency but also violate principles of natural justice. The ED asserts these remarks should be expunged as they were made without its participation. The case highlights the ongoing tension between judicial processes and investigative agencies.

