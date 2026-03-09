New Iranian Leader Sparks Tensions at the U.N.

Israel's U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, voiced apprehensions regarding Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Monday, emphasizing the repetition of radical ideologies.

Speaking at the United Nations, Danon highlighted that Khamenei's philosophy is reminiscent of past leaders, stressing that Israel will not tolerate any radical threats.

The ambassador further stated that Israel remains vigilant against any ideologies that pose a danger to its security and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)