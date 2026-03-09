Left Menu

New Iranian Leader Sparks Tensions at the U.N.

Israel's U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, expressed concerns over Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, stating that his radical ideas mirror those of the past. Danon emphasized that Israel will counter any threats posed by these radical ideologies during his remarks at the United Nations.

Updated: 09-03-2026 21:05 IST
Israel's U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, voiced apprehensions regarding Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Monday, emphasizing the repetition of radical ideologies.

Speaking at the United Nations, Danon highlighted that Khamenei's philosophy is reminiscent of past leaders, stressing that Israel will not tolerate any radical threats.

The ambassador further stated that Israel remains vigilant against any ideologies that pose a danger to its security and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

