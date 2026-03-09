Stalled Negotiations: Trump's Middle East Peace Plan Faces New Challenges Amidst Iran Conflict

Negotiations aimed at advancing President Donald Trump's Middle East peace initiative have been paused following a joint U.S.-Israel military operation against Iran, igniting a wider regional conflict. Sources familiar with the talks revealed that developments in the new war condition efforts to address the Gaza war.

This interruption poses a significant threat to implementing the peace initiative, which was recently bolstered by billion-dollar pledges from Gulf Arab states. Central to Trump's plan is disarming Hamas militants to enable reconstruction efforts and military withdrawals, but the current geopolitical tensions have hindered progress.

A White House spokesperson refuted rumors of a negotiation pause, affirming the continuity of discussions. Yet, challenges persist, with increased military activity and limited attention from senior U.S. officials exacerbating the situation. Observers suggest that the active conflict with Iran could undermine the entire peace endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)