India Expands Preventive Healthcare Push Under Viksit Bharat Vision: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is pursuing a comprehensive vision for preventive and holistic healthcare, supported by expanding medical infrastructure, digital health services and a growing healthcare workforce as part of the Viksit Bharat @2047 roadmap.

Addressing a Post-Budget Webinar on the theme “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People,” the Prime Minister highlighted key initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s healthcare system and expanding access to quality medical services.

Focus on Preventive and Holistic Healthcare

Prime Minister Modi said India is increasingly focusing on wellness, early diagnosis and accessible treatment, reflecting a shift toward preventive healthcare.

“India today is working on a vast vision for preventive and holistic health. In recent years, the country’s health infrastructure has been strengthened, with hundreds of new medical colleges opening across districts,” he said.

He noted that government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and the network of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are helping bring healthcare services closer to villages and underserved communities.

These efforts, he said, are strengthening the foundation for affordable and accessible healthcare for every citizen.

Global Recognition for Yoga and Ayurveda

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing global recognition of India’s traditional healthcare systems, noting that Yoga and Ayurveda are gaining popularity worldwide.

According to Modi, these systems promote a holistic and integrated approach to health and wellness, complementing modern medical practices.

Care Economy to Create Jobs

Modi drew attention to the emerging care economy, which he said will create significant employment opportunities for Indian youth.

“In the coming decade, the number of senior citizens in the country will rise rapidly. Moreover, many countries across the world face a huge demand for caregivers,” he said.

He noted that the health sector is witnessing the rise of skill-based employment opportunities, especially in areas such as caregiving and allied health services.

The Prime Minister urged experts participating in the webinar to propose innovative training models and stronger skill ecosystems to prepare Indian youth for both domestic and international healthcare opportunities.

Telemedicine Expanding Healthcare Access

Highlighting the role of technology, Modi said telemedicine services are increasingly improving healthcare access, especially in remote and underserved areas.

While acknowledging the progress made in expanding telemedicine, he emphasised the need to increase public awareness and improve user experience to ensure wider adoption of digital health platforms.

Budget Focus on Healthcare Expansion

The Prime Minister said the Union Budget continues to prioritise citizen welfare and improved healthcare access, expressing confidence that the Post-Budget Webinars will help create a clear implementation roadmap for health sector initiatives.

Allied Health Workforce Expansion

Speaking at the event, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said the Union Budget 2026–27 reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to quality services.

He highlighted the government’s focus on developing a stronger allied healthcare workforce, noting that modern healthcare requires a collaborative approach involving doctors, nurses, technicians, therapists and other professionals.

Nadda said the government plans to train and develop one lakh allied healthcare professionals in priority disciplines, building on the regulatory framework created under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021.

Strengthening Mental Healthcare

The Health Minister also announced plans to expand mental healthcare infrastructure across the country.

Key initiatives include:

Establishing a second campus of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in North India

Upgrading the Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi

Strengthening the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health in Tezpur

These institutions will serve as regional apex centres for mental health services, research and training.

Improving Emergency and Trauma Care

Nadda also emphasised the importance of strengthening emergency and trauma care services, particularly in district hospitals.

He said improved infrastructure, integrated emergency response systems and trained healthcare professionals will be essential for providing timely life-saving care and reducing financial burdens on families.

Roadmap for Budget Health Initiatives

Dr V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, summarised the key outcomes from three parallel breakout sessions of the webinar:

Scaling up Allied Health Professionals

Training 1.5 lakh caregivers

Establishing five regional medical hubs across India

The discussions focused on developing a strategic roadmap to achieve these health sector goals.

The event was attended by senior officials including Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, Additional Secretary Dr Vinod Kotwal, and other senior officers of the Government of India.