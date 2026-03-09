Left Menu

Mexican Businesses Push to Preserve USMCA as Review Looms

Mexican businesses emphasize the importance of the USMCA trade agreement, highlighting it as essential for economic stability and regional integration. As review talks approach, there are concerns about potential treaty alterations or splitting into bilateral accords. Key issues include dispute resolution, auto exports, and emerging digital trade rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:13 IST
Mexican companies are underscoring the importance of maintaining the USMCA trade agreement as talks for its review commence. Seen as crucial for fostering investment stability and secure supply chains, the treaty's future holds significant interest in Mexico, where 80% of exports head to the U.S.

The review process, set to begin with bilateral discussions between the U.S. and Mexico, is driven by provisions requiring all three countries to assess the treaty's extension. Should the agreement not reach an extension, it faces annual reviews, a prospect that industries fear could undermine its stability.

While hopes lean towards fortifying the existing pact, some analysts anticipate Washington might suggest converting the trilateral agreement into two bilateral ones. This prospect, coupled with concerns about strict local content rules and digital trade, leaves businesses and diplomats navigating a complex negotiation landscape with potentially wide-reaching economic implications.

