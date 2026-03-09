Left Menu

High Court Acquits Dera Chief Ram Rahim in 2002 Journalist Murder

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, leader of Dera Sacha Sauda, in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. The court criticized the CBI's handling of key witness testimonies and cited insufficient evidence against Singh, while upholding convictions for three others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of charges linked to the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, citing unreliable witness testimonies and inadequate evidence. Despite Singh's previous life sentence, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The ruling highlights significant lapses in the investigation, particularly regarding the handling of key witness Khatta Singh's testimony. Khatta Singh had altered his statements multiple times, rendering his testimony unreliable. The court also criticized the CBI, questioning its treatment of evidence and the absence of certain critical witnesses.

Ram Rahim Singh remains in custody for other convictions, including a 20-year sentence for rape since 2017. His acquittal in this case raises questions about the influence of public figures and the complexities inherent in prosecuting high-profile cases involving sect leaders and their ardent followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

