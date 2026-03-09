NLC India Reclaims 3,200+ Hectares of Mines, Creates Eco-Parks

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, has achieved major progress in sustainable mining, mine reclamation and ecological restoration, transforming large mined-out areas into green landscapes, eco-tourism sites and productive land.

Through systematic physical and biological reclamation across its lignite mining projects, the company is demonstrating how industrial activity and environmental conservation can coexist, aligning with the Government of India’s vision for responsible mining and sustainable development.

Large-Scale Mine Reclamation Across Projects

NLCIL has undertaken extensive restoration of mined land through scientific reclamation and afforestation programmes.

As of 28 February 2026, the company reported:

Total mined-out area: 6,571 hectares

Physically reclaimed land: 3,236 hectares

Biologically reclaimed land: 2,866 hectares

Saplings planted in mine areas: 33.95 lakh

Overburden dumps and backfilled areas have been gradually converted into green belts, agricultural fields, water bodies and eco-parks, restoring ecological balance in mining regions.

Eco-Tourism Parks Developed at Reclaimed Mines

Several reclaimed mine areas in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, have been transformed into eco-tourism destinations.

The Mine-I Eco Tourism Park was inaugurated on 23 July 2020 during the Vriksharopan Abhiyan by the then Union Home Minister. Later, the Mine-II Eco Tourism Park was inaugurated on 19 August 2021 by the then Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs.

These parks feature:

Eco-friendly boating in artificial lakes formed in mine refill areas

Landscaped gardens and orchards

Bird-watching zones

Deer enclosures

Plant nurseries and mist chambers

Cultivation fields on reclaimed overburden land

The restored landscapes have evolved into thriving ecological habitats, attracting around 107 species of migratory and resident birds, including the Asian Koel, Black-headed Munia, Black Kite, Asian Paradise Flycatcher, Asian Green Bee-eater and Asian Brown Flycatcher.

To further promote eco-tourism, NLCIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation in October 2022, and the eco-tourism facilities were opened to the public on weekends and holidays from 2 October 2025.

Maru Udyan: Desert Eco-Park in Rajasthan

Another notable initiative is Maru Udyan – A Desert Eco Park developed at Barsingsar in Bikaner district, Rajasthan.

The Barsingsar project integrates lignite mining, thermal power generation and solar energy production, representing NLCIL’s first project outside Tamil Nadu.

Mining operations began in 2006, and ecological rehabilitation of mined land started in 2016, with large-scale bio-reclamation gaining momentum from 2019 onwards.

Nearly 40 hectares of mined land have been successfully greened, and a two-hectare eco-park has been developed featuring:

Children’s recreational facilities

Botanical garden and flower gallery

Water harvesting structures

Eco-friendly worker rest huts

The park hosts 21 tree species, including Khejri, Neem, Amaltas and Shisham, contributing to the creation of new greenery in the desert landscape.

Mine Water Used to Support Local Communities

NLCIL has also implemented an extensive mine water utilisation and rainwater harvesting system in Neyveli, which receives around 1,200 mm of annual rainfall.

The system includes 88 water harvesting structures covering 191.458 hectares.

Through this initiative:

550 lakh litres per day of treated mine water are supplied to 40 nearby villages for domestic and irrigation use.

In partnership with the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, 425.10 lakh litres per day are supplied to 7.91 lakh people across six town panchayats and 625 villages in Cuddalore district.

Turning Mining Waste into Construction Material

Under the concept of “Wealth from Waste,” NLCIL is converting mine overburden into construction-grade M-Sand.

Research conducted with IIT Madras through the Centre for Applied Research & Development found that 40–60% sand can be recovered from overburden material.

Two M-Sand plants have been commissioned in Neyveli:

Mine-IA plant: Capacity of 2.62 lakh cubic metres per year, commissioned in January 2024

Mine-I plant: Capacity of 6.25 lakh cubic metres per year, commissioned in February 2026

These facilities help convert mining waste into valuable construction materials while reducing environmental impact.

Reviving Soil and Promoting Agriculture

NLCIL is also restoring soil fertility in reclaimed areas using innovative agricultural methods.

Key initiatives include:

Hydroponic farming in polyhouses developed with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Adoption of Israeli drip irrigation technology for water-efficient farming

Use of indigenous cattle-based manure to improve soil quality

These efforts have transformed previously barren overburden dumps into productive agricultural land.

Expanding Green Initiatives and Awareness

Environmental awareness and plantation programmes continue to form a core part of NLCIL’s sustainability agenda.

Since 2020, the company has planted and distributed 6.45 lakh saplings under the Vriksharopan Abhiyan.

Other initiatives include:

Pothigai Herbal Park at Neyveli, inaugurated in October 2024, featuring 38 medicinal plant species across 1.25 acres

Development of a Lignite Garden at Mine-II after clearing 109 tonnes of scrap, creating green space and solar infrastructure

Establishment of Lignite Sakthi Nagar Nursery in Barsingsar with capacity for 6,000 plants

Under its waste-to-wealth initiative, NLCIL has also installed artistic sculptures made from scrap materials, including installations titled “Three Faces,” “Peacock,” “Jai Hind Chakra,” and “Miner Reading Book.”

Supporting Sustainable Mining in India

The reclamation and ecological restoration initiatives undertaken by NLC India Limited align with the Government of India’s broader vision to promote sustainable mining, environmental restoration and productive reuse of mined-out land.

By converting former mining areas into green ecosystems, eco-tourism destinations and community resources, NLCIL is demonstrating that responsible mining and environmental conservation can go hand in hand, supporting both economic development and ecological sustainability.