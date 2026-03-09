Left Menu

Punjab Shuts Down Schools and Institutes Amid Fuel Crisis

The Punjab government has closed all educational institutions and implemented fuel-saving strategies amid fuel crisis resulting from US-Israel strikes on Iran. Measures include work-from-home policies and reduced petrol allowances. Panic buying and impacted oil supplies have led to these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:35 IST
Punjab Shuts Down Schools and Institutes Amid Fuel Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid mounting international tensions, the Punjab government has announced the closure of all educational institutions until March 31. This step, along with other fuel-saving measures, aims to mitigate the impact of disrupted oil supplies caused by US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz outlined these measures, which include the suspension of provincial ministers' fuel allocations and a 50% reduction in petrol allowances for government vehicles. Furthermore, the use of official vehicles is now restricted solely for essential security purposes.

The government has also advised private-sector entities to adopt similar fuel-saving practices, including work-from-home policies and refraining from unnecessary engagements. Authorities are vigilantly monitoring the supply of essential commodities to prevent panic buying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

 Global
2
Territory Tensions: The Challenge of Growing Tiger Population in Ranthambore

Territory Tensions: The Challenge of Growing Tiger Population in Ranthambore

 India
3
Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

 Global
4
Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026