Punjab Shuts Down Schools and Institutes Amid Fuel Crisis

Amid mounting international tensions, the Punjab government has announced the closure of all educational institutions until March 31. This step, along with other fuel-saving measures, aims to mitigate the impact of disrupted oil supplies caused by US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz outlined these measures, which include the suspension of provincial ministers' fuel allocations and a 50% reduction in petrol allowances for government vehicles. Furthermore, the use of official vehicles is now restricted solely for essential security purposes.

The government has also advised private-sector entities to adopt similar fuel-saving practices, including work-from-home policies and refraining from unnecessary engagements. Authorities are vigilantly monitoring the supply of essential commodities to prevent panic buying.

(With inputs from agencies.)