Left Menu

Rising Insurgency: Fresh Wave of Militant Attacks in Northeast Nigeria

Militants killed 12 soldiers and three civilians in northeast Nigeria. Despite military campaigns, a 17-year long insurgency has killed thousands and displaced millions. The attacks highlight the growing threat of Boko Haram and ISWAP with coordinated strikes on multiple fronts, exploiting challenging terrains and borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:38 IST
Rising Insurgency: Fresh Wave of Militant Attacks in Northeast Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Islamist militants staged coordinated attacks overnight in northeast Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 soldiers and three civilians, according to military sources and residents on Monday. These brazen assaults reflect a worrying intensification of attacks against the armed forces.

The region's ongoing 17-year insurgency has claimed thousands of lives and displaced approximately 2 million people, according to humanitarian organizations. Recent attacks in districts like Kukawa, Dalwa, and Goniri underscore the militants' capacity to launch simultaneous offenses, just days after targeting an army post in Ngoshe.

The Nigerian military has increased its raids on insurgent hideouts as part of renewed efforts, though Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to outmaneuver forces by exploiting northeast Nigeria's difficult terrain and porous borders. A military source disclosed that intelligence had forewarned of an impending ISWAP assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

Hezbollah Retaliates with Missile Strikes

 Global
2
Territory Tensions: The Challenge of Growing Tiger Population in Ranthambore

Territory Tensions: The Challenge of Growing Tiger Population in Ranthambore

 India
3
Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

 Global
4
Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026