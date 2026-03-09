Rising Insurgency: Fresh Wave of Militant Attacks in Northeast Nigeria

Islamist militants staged coordinated attacks overnight in northeast Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 soldiers and three civilians, according to military sources and residents on Monday. These brazen assaults reflect a worrying intensification of attacks against the armed forces.

The region's ongoing 17-year insurgency has claimed thousands of lives and displaced approximately 2 million people, according to humanitarian organizations. Recent attacks in districts like Kukawa, Dalwa, and Goniri underscore the militants' capacity to launch simultaneous offenses, just days after targeting an army post in Ngoshe.

The Nigerian military has increased its raids on insurgent hideouts as part of renewed efforts, though Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to outmaneuver forces by exploiting northeast Nigeria's difficult terrain and porous borders. A military source disclosed that intelligence had forewarned of an impending ISWAP assault.

