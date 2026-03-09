EPFO Launches Advanced Training on Exemption Management and Securities Valuation

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), the apex training institute of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has launched a high-level five-day training programme on “Exemption Management, Legal Framework & Valuation of Securities.”

The programme, being held from 9 to 13 March 2026, aims to strengthen the regulatory, financial and legal oversight capabilities of EPFO officers responsible for managing and supervising provident fund systems across the country.

Focus on Strengthening Social Security Governance

The programme was inaugurated by Shri Kumar Rohit, Director of PDUNASS, who emphasised the critical role of specialised training in managing India’s expanding social security ecosystem.

In his keynote address, he highlighted that regulation of exempted establishments is among the most technically demanding responsibilities within EPFO.

“Exempted establishments today manage provident fund accumulations worth multi-crores of rupees. Ensuring these funds are prudently managed, securely invested and effectively regulated requires officers to possess strong legal, financial and audit expertise,” he said.

Rohit noted that such capacity-building initiatives enable officers to translate policy frameworks into effective field-level implementation, ensuring the protection of millions of workers’ retirement savings.

Insights on Updated SOPs and Compliance Framework

The inaugural session also featured Shri Sanjay Kumar, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner (ACC), Exemption Division, who shared practical insights on newly simplified Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) approved by the Central Board of Trustees.

He explained the latest regulatory conditions governing exempted establishments, which allow certain organisations to manage their employees’ provident fund contributions independently while remaining under EPFO oversight.

Emphasis on Legal and Analytical Expertise

Addressing the participants, Shri Rizwan Uddin, Chief Learning Officer at PDUNASS, stressed the need for enhanced legal awareness and analytical precision in handling complex compliance and regulatory matters.

He highlighted that effective supervision of provident fund management requires officers to combine legal understanding with financial and analytical skills.

Training with Industry and Domain Experts

The five-day programme has been designed to provide officers with a comprehensive understanding of the financial and legal dimensions of provident fund regulation and investment management.

To ensure high-quality professional development, the training includes sessions conducted by leading experts from both government and industry, including:

EPFO and legal specialists focusing on statutory and regulatory frameworks

Industry experts from Deloitte, CRISIL and Darashaw & Company, who will deliver sessions on: Investment management Valuation of securities Financial statement analysis



Nationwide Participation from EPFO Officers

The training programme is being conducted under the guidance of:

Shri Prashant Sharma (RPFC-I) – Course Director

Shri Shivendra Pratap Singh (RPFC-II) – Deputy Course Director

The programme brings together EPFO officers from multiple regions across India, creating a platform for knowledge sharing and capacity building.

Strengthening India’s Social Security Framework

Officials said the initiative reflects PDUNASS’s commitment to building a highly skilled workforce within EPFO, capable of managing complex financial systems and ensuring robust oversight of social security funds.

By enhancing professional expertise among officers, the programme aims to strengthen transparency, regulatory compliance and financial prudence in managing provident fund assets, safeguarding the social security interests of millions of Indian workers.