Bihar Deputy CM Warns Striking Officers of Action

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha cautioned Bihar's striking revenue officers to return to work swiftly or face disciplinary action, emphasizing that March is crucial for the department's performance. The strike began post cabinet decisions perceived as unmet promises, prompting Sinha to hint at a possible conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:43 IST
Vijay Kumar Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has issued a stark warning to striking revenue officers, urging them to return to work promptly or face departmental penalties. The officers resumed their indefinite strike over perceived unmet assurances from the state government.

The strike, initially launched on February 2, followed a controversial cabinet decision to establish a new sub-divisional revenue officer position. Sinha urged employees to serve with dedication, hinting at new recruitments if demands were not met.

Alleging a potential conspiracy involving land mafias, Sinha emphasized March as vital for department performance and urged staff to prioritize public service over strikes that project a negative public image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

