Home Affairs Launches Bank-Based Smart ID Applications in Major Digital Reform

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has launched a new digital partnership with banks, allowing citizens to apply for Smart ID cards directly at participating bank branches, marking a major shift in how identity services are delivered.

The initiative entered its live operational phase on Sunday, with officials describing it as one of the most significant reforms in the department’s history.

Smart ID Applications Now Available at Bank Branches

Under the new system, South Africans can complete a secure Smart ID application within minutes at selected bank branches using fully integrated digital systems.

The programme forms part of the department’s broader Home Affairs @ home reform strategy, aimed at transforming access to civic services through digital platforms and reducing reliance on physical government offices.

Instead of travelling to one of the country’s 349 Home Affairs offices, citizens can now access identity services closer to their communities through participating banks.

Faster, Paperless Application Process

According to the department, banks connect directly to Home Affairs systems through a secure API-based digital gateway, enabling applications to be processed in five to ten minutes.

The system eliminates the need for:

Paper application forms

Prior online bookings

Separate visits for biometric capture

Applications are handled entirely through banks’ own service environments, which are integrated directly with Home Affairs’ digital infrastructure.

Initial Rollout Begins With Nine Branches

The programme launched with nine participating bank branches, with the number expected to grow to 17 by the end of the week.

The first banks offering the service include:

Capitec Bank

Standard Bank

First National Bank (FNB) is currently in the final testing phase, while other banks that joined the partnership last year are preparing to roll out services.

Replacement of Previous Banking Model

The new system replaces the earlier arrangement where banks hosted small Home Affairs offices inside their branches, mainly for biometric capture.

Under that model, citizens had to complete applications through the eHomeAffairs platform and visit the bank primarily to finalise the process.

The new model allows the entire application to be completed directly through the bank’s digital environment, significantly improving efficiency.

Who Can Use the Service

In the initial phase, the service will allow:

South African citizens

Qualifying naturalised citizens

Permanent residents still using the green ID book

to convert to the Smart ID card.

Existing Smart ID holders will also be able to apply for re-issues.

Phasing Out the Green ID Book

The department estimates that around 16 million South Africans still use the green ID book, which has long been considered vulnerable to fraud.

Officials say accelerating the transition to Smart ID cards is essential to strengthening the country’s identity system and reducing identity-related crime.

Expansion Planned for 2026 and Beyond

As the system stabilises during 2026, the department plans to expand the services available through the banking partnership.

Future services are expected to include:

First-time Smart ID applications

Passport applications

Courier delivery of documents

Applications through banking apps

The rollout will be implemented gradually to ensure system stability and security.

Target of 1,000 Bank Branches by 2029

Government plans to expand the programme significantly over the coming years.

Under the Medium-Term Development Plan, the partnership is expected to reach 1,000 participating bank branches across South Africa by 2029.

Reform to Improve Public Service Delivery

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said the initiative represents a major milestone in the department’s digital transformation.

“By embracing digital transformation, we are redefining what public service delivery looks like in the modern age,” he said.

“Instead of forcing people to go to Home Affairs and endure long queues and manual processes, we are bringing Home Affairs services to the people through technology.”

Participating Bank Branches

The first participating branches include several Capitec branches such as:

Eyethu Mall (Orange Farm)

Howick

Swellendam

Sandton City

Kathu Village Mall

Matoks

Hermanus

Fountains Mall (Jeffreys Bay)

Selected Standard Bank branches, including Maponya Mall in Soweto and Rosebank, are also part of the initial rollout.

More branches will be added as the programme expands nationwide.

Citizens can view participating locations on the Department of Home Affairs website.